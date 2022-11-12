WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

