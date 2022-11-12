WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

