WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.45 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Teradata worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $2,095,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

NYSE TDC opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

