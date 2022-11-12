WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE LAD opened at $240.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.50. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

