WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 221.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $47.17 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

