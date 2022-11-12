WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 221.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.17 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

