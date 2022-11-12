WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $586.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

