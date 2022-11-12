WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.4 %

UPS stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

