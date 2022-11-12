Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 742,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

