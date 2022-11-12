WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.58. 441,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 374,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

