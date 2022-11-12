WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

NASDAQ WKEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 106,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,198. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WISeKey International by 151.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

