WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
WISeKey International Stock Up 11.4 %
NASDAQ WKEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 106,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,198. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WISeKey International Company Profile
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).
