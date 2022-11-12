Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,653. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

