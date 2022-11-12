Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,072.78 ($35.38).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($22.45) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($27.17) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,380 ($27.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,759.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,906 ($56.49).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.