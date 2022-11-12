Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,360

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from GBX 2,925 ($33.68) to GBX 2,360 ($27.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,600 ($29.94) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,678.57.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

