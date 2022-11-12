Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by CL King

CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WWW. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 7.0 %

WWW opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.