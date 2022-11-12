Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,299.24

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,299.24 ($37.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,375 ($38.86). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,375 ($38.86), with a volume of 116,660 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,302.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,227.81.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.