WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $454.48 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $454.48 million and $3.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.01690569 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035566 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000521 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.01790991 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04544811 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

