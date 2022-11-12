WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$174.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.67.

Shares of WSP opened at C$160.49 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$186.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.64. The company has a market cap of C$19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

