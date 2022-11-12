Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.50 ($15.50) and last traded at €15.28 ($15.28). 14,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.22 ($15.22).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

