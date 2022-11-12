Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the October 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 8.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

