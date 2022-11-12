Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ XMTR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. 1,385,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,277. Xometry has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $209,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 113,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $209,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 113,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,351.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,345 over the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

