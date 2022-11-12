Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XMTR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of -0.14. Xometry has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,345 in the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.