Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Xperi by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xperi by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Xperi by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

