Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Xperi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
