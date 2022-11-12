Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 599,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,691. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $59.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

