Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.02

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $37.30. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 740,748 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,732.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,888 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 561,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the period.

