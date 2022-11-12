Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Buys $29,400.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yellow Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of YELL stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELL shares. Stephens cut their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

About Yellow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Yellow by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yellow by 9.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

