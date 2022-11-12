Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Buys $29,400.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Yellow Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of YELL stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on YELL shares. Stephens cut their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
