YES WORLD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $158,627.35 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $158,627.35 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00589726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.72 or 0.30720064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

