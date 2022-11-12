YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.06.
YETI Trading Up 10.0 %
YETI stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,990. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.46.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
