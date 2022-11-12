Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.26

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 5.4 %

LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £660.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,627.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 997.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.91. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,660 ($19.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

