Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.26

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 5.4 %
LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £660.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2,627.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 997.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.91. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,660 ($19.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.