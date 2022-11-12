Zachary B. Fleming Sells 417 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) CEO Zachary B. Fleming sold 417 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $13,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Articles

