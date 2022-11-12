Zambesigold Price Down 15.6% This Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and approximately $50,046.50 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

