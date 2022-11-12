ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.00) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TIM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($49.00) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($16.00) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($24.40). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

