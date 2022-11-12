Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZVIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 167,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,639. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $260.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 43.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. Research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,657 shares of company stock valued at $426,914 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.