Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Up 48.3% in October

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZION opened at $55.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,595 shares of company stock worth $1,062,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.