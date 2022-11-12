Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.83-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.26 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.83.

ZTS traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

