Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 6.8 %
ZS stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $376.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
