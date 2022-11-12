Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Up 6.8 %

ZS stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.