1,042 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Purchased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $453,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $46.02 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.