193,221 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.17. 1,913,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,384. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

