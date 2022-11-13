2,075 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.08.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

