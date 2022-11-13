26,119 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,727,450. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

