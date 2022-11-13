2,776 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $808.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

