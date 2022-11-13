7,278 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

