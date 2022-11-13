777 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

