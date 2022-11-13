7Pixels Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $79.30 million and $26,112.75 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $4.89 or 0.00029440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00584058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.00 or 0.30427794 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,854,226,728.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.89416565 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,499.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

