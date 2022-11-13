89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 188.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.05 on Friday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

