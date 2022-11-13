Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $350.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $299,619,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $42,775,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

