Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
IAF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.39.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
