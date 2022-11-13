abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPY traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. abrdn has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Get abrdn alerts:

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.