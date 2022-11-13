Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.