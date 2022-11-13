Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $341.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

