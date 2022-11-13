Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,196. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $68,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

