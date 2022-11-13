Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,196. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $68,000.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.